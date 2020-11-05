What’s on your battle playlist?

Bored in the midst of pandemic, I decided it seemed as good a time as any to rewatch “Generation Kill” on HBO.
The miniseries consists of seven episodes based on Rolling Stone reporter Evan Wright’s book about his embed with Marine Corps' 1st Reconnaissance Battalion during the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Its fourth episode, “Combat Jack,” features a particularly noteworthy scene where, after a series of disheartening events for the unit, the Marines are seen rolling around in Humvees singing Wheatus’ gritty 2000 hit “Teenage Dirtbag."
Naturally, Twitter seemed a good place to go afterwards to ask what songs military members would add to their greatest battle hits playlist.
“My platoon would blast AC/DC “Hells Bells” every time we rolled out the gate,” wrote user @CaptainSquibbs. “We became superstitious about it. Didnt feel right if we played any other song.”
The ’70s and ’80s rock band AC/DC proved to be a popular choice for respondents, with others chiming in to add some of its greatest hits.
Other notable mentions include P!nk’s “Raise your Glass,” Judas Priest’s “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin',” Fort Minor’s “Remember the Name" and “The Gift” from the soundtrack of the 1992 classic “The Last of the Mohicans.”
Of course, you can’t forget Barstool Sports’ @UncleChaps addition to this incredibly weird list.
But one song was requested to remain off the list.
