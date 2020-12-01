Ralph Lauren can’t stop ripping off military clothing

Students attending high school or college level human anatomy courses traditionally learn at one point or another that the human salivary glands are responsible for producing saliva, a common substance that is delivered into a person’s mouth through ducts to assist with everyday actions like chewing, swallowing or spitting into a dip bottle.

This anatomical blueprint remains true for all human beings, except those on the creative fashion squad at apparel powerhouse Ralph Lauren. Behind the walls of Ralph Lauren’s New York headquarters exists a metamorphosed species of Homo sapiens whose salivary glands function only when an opportunity to rip off standard military issue items presents itself.

The conglomeration of salmon pants and polo shirt enthusiasts simply cannot resist the mere sight of camouflage, which oftentimes sends the creative minds behind Ralph Lauren into a hungry-hungry-hipster feeding frenzy the likes of which only Bon Iver and a dandelion lemon grass IPA can sooth.

This extraordinary addiction was yet again evident when it was recently revealed that yet another military-themed item had been plucked from the clothing lineup of service members gone by.

This time the subject has become what the company calls a “Field Jacket & Reversible Liner,” a jacket replete with an “R. Lauren” nametape that, for the casual price of $498, can transform its unfortunate host from battle dress uniform fanatic to woobie devotee in a matter of seconds. The modeled photos of the item show an individual whose pursed lips appear to be paralyzed — a common side effect of camo-induced salivation.

Additional searching of Ralph Lauren’s catalog furnished a buffet of ripped off military duds. So, for those who might want to showcase a look other than that of the aforementioned 1990s ground combat forces, there are options galore.

(Ralph Lauren)

First, multiple jackets are available for fugazi aviators, each for $398. These items come with sewn on wings, another R. Lauren nametape, major or lieutenant colonel rank insignia, and a fictional unit patch dedicated either to the “Freedom Seekers” of the 5th US-RL or the 118th Division’s U.S.-R.L Air Squadron.

Salivating intensifies.

Still not sold? Fret not. Ralph Lauren has faux mariners covered with the Wool-Cashmere Peacoat, a $3,495 peacocking piece of Navy-esque outerwear that is sure to keep bodies warm — and ostentatiously fashionable — as counterfeit seamen brave the high seas alongside Captain Ahab in search of the white whale.

Ralph Lauren's new Wool-Cashmere Peacoat will have you feeling like the saltiest of all seafaring mariners, minus all the salt. (Ralph Lauren)

The noticeable addition of “naval rank insignia enhances the nautical heritage of this classic peacoat,” Ralph Lauren’s website claims. Additionally, the highest collar in the history of clothing is guaranteed to protect brave seafarers from both strong winds and wave after wave of insults by folks who have actually seen open water.

Sometimes, clothing styled after the big four military services still doesn’t cut it for Ralph Lauren stylists. Space Force aficionados come forth! Satisfy all interstellar needs with this $1,098 jacket the company touts as “one of Ralph Lauren’s most recognized ’90s-era designs.”

(Ralph Lauren)

Because when anyone sees a jacket that looks identical to an item worn by a NASA astronaut, the first thing that comes to mind is obviously 1990s Ralph Lauren.

Lastly, there’s this WWII G.I. Joe action figure, who, as our friend James Clark over at Task and Purpose points out, looks like a cross between “Mr. Rogers, Vietnam, WWII era aviator, (and) some Life Aquatic/Jacques Cousteau vibes with a side of Denim Dan.”

(Ralph Lauren)

Just make it stop.