Military Culture

No one is safe from leg tucks, even in space

32 minutes ago
Col. Drew Morgan performs the Army Combat Fitness Test from the International Space Station. (U.S. Army video)

If there’s one word that can be used to describe the Army Combat Fitness Test, it’s pervasive. For months, this controversial measure of soldier stamina has dominated conversations across the internet. Now, it has reached the final frontier: Space.

Army Col. Drew Morgan, currently deployed to the International Space Station, decided to share his zero-gravity attempt at the recently updated fitness test, performing the deadlift, a two-mile run, hand-release pushups, standing power throw, and of course, everyone’s favorite, the leg tucks, proving not even space can hide soldiers from them.

Because of the weightlessness, Morgan’s ACFT inevitably looked a little different. For the run, he had to wear a suspenders that essentially resembled a chastity belt, which kept him from floating away from the treadmill. And with the pushups, he couldn’t exactly release his hands.

“I can do pushups without my hands,” he joked as he let go and gave us the old jazz hands’ razzle-dazzle.

We salute Morgan’s out-of-this-world enthusiasm.

Observation Post articles reflect author observations. Any resemblance to news may be purely coincidental.

About

Sarah Sicard is the Digital Editor of Military Times. She previously served as Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, Defense News, Fast Company, Business Insider and AdWeek.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments