As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 forces us all back into HPCON Charlie, good viewing material is going to be more essential than the personnel still stuck working in-person. At this point, you’ve no doubt burned through your stockpile of binge-worthy TV shows and all 11 seasons of M*A*S*H, and will surely be looking for new and exciting movies as we enter the third year of this endless pandemic loop.

These are our top five military picks, based solely on previews, for 2022.

Munich – The Edge of War

In ‘Munich,’ Europe is on the brink of a major conflict as Adolf Hitler seeks to invade Czechoslovakia. It’s 1938, and Britain’s Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain hopes negotiations with Hitler will stave off war. George MacKay (’1917′) plays British diplomat Hugh Legat, and Jannis Niewöhner (’Timeless’ trilogy) is German diplomat Paul von Hartmann. The two former Oxford friends clashed over the Nazi party, but von Hartmann undergoes a change of heart and offers intelligence that may help the British avoid conflict with Germany.

‘Munich – The Edge of War’ premieres on Jan. 21, 2022.

Moonfall

‘Moonfall,’ directed by Roland Emmerich (’Stargate’ and ‘Godzilla’), is a disaster movie about the moon falling out of orbit. Upon discovering the impending doom, a conspiracy theorist and Jon Snow’s former best friend (John Bradley), teams up with Halle Berry to save the world. Though the moon is not made of cheese, in this movie, it certainly isn’t just a rocky ball of sediment either.

Moonfall premieres Feb. 4, 2022.

Dog

‘Marley & Me’ meets Special Forces in ‘Dog.’ Channing Tatum (’Magic Mike’) appears to be an Army Ranger who has been sidelined for reasons not explained in the trailer. In order to get back in the game, his commanding officer sets him on a mission to bring a military-working-dog-turned-Kujo across the country to her handler’s funeral. Billed as a something of a comedy, this movie looks like it’ll have some real tear-jerker movements.

‘Dog’ premieres Feb. 18, 2022.

Top Gun: Maverick

After countless pushbacks, Maverick will finally light up silver screens in 2022. This 30-years-in-the-making sequel has us ready to hop in our cars and take the highway to the danger zone. After three decades of service as one of the Navy, Capt. Pete Mitchell is training a detachment of Top Gun graduates, including Goose’s son, Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw while desperately trying to avoid rank advancement that would force him to fly a desk.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premieres May 27, 2022.

Wolf Hound

Inspired by KG-200, a Luftwaffe special operations unit, ‘Wolf Hound’ is set in 1944 Nazi-occupied France. During World War II, the unit shot down, repaired and piloted Allied aircraft as if they were their own. James Maslow (’Big Time Rush’) plays Jewish American fighter pilot, and Trevor Donovan (”90210″) as Nazi ace Major Erich Roth. Ambushed behind enemy lines, Maslow’s character is tasked with rescuing a captured B-17 bomber crew.

‘Wolf Hound’ will premiere Summer 2022.

