As Marines past and present know, Tun Tavern is the birthplace of the U.S. Marine Corps, as declared by the Second Continental Congress on Nov. 10, 1775. Patrons may one day be able to visit a replica of the tavern, located just a block away from the original structure that burned down in 1781 in Philadelphia.

Marine Corps veteran Monty Dahm recently entered into an agreement to purchase Lucha Cartel, a 2,400-square-foot Mexican restaurant located at 207 Chestnut St. Through a multiphase renovation, which Dahm is self-funding, he will construct a replica of the historic tavern.

“It’s going to be an older reproduction, as close as we can model it from what we know,” said Dahm, who enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1983 and served for four years under the MOS 0847, artillery meteorology. “It’s going to be Colonial fare, it’s going to be Colonial food. It’s going to be themed Marine Corps, Masons, Saint George’s Society. There’s tremendous history with Tun Tavern.”

Dahm stated that he owns the national trademark and proprietary rights to Tun Tavern, which is how he’s able to name his project Tun Tavern. The trademark was purchased in the mid-1990s when he opened Tun Tavern Restaurant and Brewery in Atlantic City, and he currently owns it under Aljess LLC, according to Dahm.

The acquisition is projected for mid-November, according to Dahm. He said he hopes everything is finalized before the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday on Nov. 10.

Dahm’s project isn’t the only Tun Tavern replica in the works, however. The Tun Legacy Foundation Inc. announced plans in April 2024 to construct a replica of Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, called The Tun. Dahm is currently suing the Tun Legacy Foundation Inc. for tortious interference. Both parties declined to comment on the matter, citing ongoing litigation.

Alongside the Marine Corps, other organizations have founding roots at the original Tun Tavern. According to Tampa Lodge No. 240, the Masonic Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania was established at Tun Tavern. The tavern also served as the first meeting place for St. John’s Lodge No. 1 and St. George’s, St. Andrew’s and St. Patrick’s societies, which Dahm hopes to incorporate into the project, too.

In 2026, the second phase of Dahm’s project will include a “multi-million-dollar renovation” that will add two additional stories and a new facade, according to a press release. When renovations are complete, according to the release, Tun Tavern will feature a restaurant, banquet space, museum and area for merchandise. MBB Management will manage the tavern, the release stated.

Dahm said he is also forming a nonprofit, The Friends of Tun Tavern, which will be funded by sales from Tun Tavern and aid veteran support services.

“My main focus is sharing it with Marines and the veterans,” Dahm said. “It was the building block of our nation at Tun Tavern. Everything was really formed there. It’s one of the most iconic buildings in the neighborhood. It was the birthplace of our United States of America. It’s about patriotism and re-creating the history for our nation.”

Tun Tavern will officially open after Phase 2 renovations, according to Dahm. A timeline is yet to be announced.