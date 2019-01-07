1 of 8
Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Case, a team leader with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal, defuses simulated unexploded ordnance found in a mock vehicle-borne improvised explosive device during a VBIED response training exercise Dec. 18, 2018, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Training participants utilized an F6A robotic platform, the bomb suit, and other specific tools to disrupt a VBIED during the exercise. (Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal/Air Force)
Raider Brigade soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division conduct night fire missions in support of combat operations on Dec. 20, 2018, in Afghanistan. (Cpt. Johnathan Leigh/Army) MAJ Terez M. Little 1SBCT PAO
Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Nikolas Rojas fires an M-500 shotgun Jan. 1, 2019, during a live-fire qualification course aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) while on a deployment of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). (MC3 Matthew Freeman/Navy)
Marines prepare to fire on their targets during a pistol qualification Dec. 17, 2018, aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). (Staff Sgt. Joshua Jackson/Marine Corps)
A C-17 Globemaster III, from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., releases flares above the Selah Airstrip over Yakima Training Center, Nov. 15, 2018. (Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh/Air Force)
Senior Airman Courtnee Grafton, 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron metal technician, welds a piece of metal at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 9, 2018. The 380th EMXS fabrication flight is in charge of identifying and repairing aircraft structural damage. (Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby/Air Force)
An Army AH-64D Apache helicopter flies in formation for the 25th Infantry Division Review over Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Dec. 21, 2018. (Staff Sgt. Ian Morales/Army)
Reconnaissance Marines return to an MV-22B Osprey after transporting Marine Toys for Tots Donations from Marine Corps Base Hawaii to the Salvation Army Centers on the island of Maui, Dec. 20, 2018. (Sgt. Alex Kouns/Marine Corps)
