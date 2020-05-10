Best pics of the week: May 10, 2020

1 of 10
Air Force Maj. Tynikka Houston and Air Force Col. Edward Ronnebaum, both assigned to New York Health Hospitals Jacobi, are deployed to New York City in support of the Department of Defense COVID-19 response, May 8, 2020. (Spc. Genesis Miranda/Army)
A Marine assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) 19.2, posts security during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel (TRAP) exercise on Karan Island, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 23, 2020. (Sgt. Kyle C. Talbot/Marine Corps)
A 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer flies over the East China Sea May 6, 2020, during a training mission. (Senior Airman River Bruce/Air Force)
Army Pvt. Rexford Frimpongattaches the trailer to the Light Medium Tactical Vehicle at the production center in Baltimore on May 7, 2020. The soldiers transported seven pallets of alcohol-based sanitizer to a redistribution warehouse in Hanover, Md., as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sgt. Elizabeth Scott/Army National Guard)
Recruit Dustin Murphy keeps watch on March 27, 2020, at Parris Island, S.C., while his fellow recruits prepare for the next events of the Crucible, a 54-hour culminating event that requires recruits to work as a unit to overcome challenges. (Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali/Marine Corps)
Airmen assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing tow an F-15E Strike Eagle on April 15, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. (Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson/Air Force)
Chief Interior Communications Electrician Joseph Christensen instructs recruits as they arrive at Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes, Ill., on May 4, 2020, following a 14-day restriction-of-movement period at an off-site facility. (MC1 Spencer Fling/Navy)
A pararescueman assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron rappels down a climbing wall during high angle rescue training, April 28, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. (Airman 1st Class Taryn Butler/Air Force)
A soldier assigned to The Old Guard renders honors shortly after the chaplain provided his blessing April 14, 2020, during the funeral for retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert M. Belch in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. Given current health protection guidance from the secretary of defense, Old Guard soldiers wear face coverings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while executing the memorial affairs mission. (Elizabeth Fraser/Army)
Marines hit the shore during an amphibious assault exercise on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 28, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson/Marine Corps)
