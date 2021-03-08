Best pics of the week: March 7, 2021

1 of 10
Paratroopers conducted an airborne operation into Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 2, 2021. (Maj. Jason Welch/Army)
2 of 10
Sailors disembark the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) at Naval Magazine Indian Island, Wash., on March 4, 2021. Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to the Pacific Northwest after more than 11 months following a deployment to U.S. 5th and U.S. 7th Fleets. (MC2 Eleanor Vara/Navy)
3 of 10
The U.S. Air Force air demonstration squadron, Thunderbirds, and the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, debut a F-16 Fighting Falcon and F/A-18 Super Hornet flight formation known as the “Super Delta” during a joint training evolution over Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, Calif., on March 2, 2021. (MC2 Cody Hendrix/Navy)
4 of 10
A sailor fires an M2 .50-caliber machine gun on a Mark VI patrol boat during a live-fire exercise in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 27, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck/Marine Corps)
5 of 10
A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft in-flight refueling specialist receives instruction as he refuels an E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft during a mission supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 22, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride/Air Force)
6 of 10
Soldiers from Bravo Battery "Bulls", 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division conduct a night raid to simulate the execution of a joint strike against a high value target on Jan. 19, 2001, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. (Spc. Jessica Scott/Army)
7 of 10
Sailors plot targets during a naval surface fire support exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 4, 2021. (MC2 Kaleb J. Sarten/Navy)
8 of 10
Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade participate in the Jungle 5k run in support of DIVARTY Week, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 16, 2021. (Spc. Jessica Scott/Army)
9 of 10
Marines with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, load into an MV-22 Osprey to conduct a reconnaissance and surveillance mission insertion during a realistic urban training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert/Marine Corps)
10 of 10
An F-35 Lightning II from the Defense Contract Maintenance Agency conducts its first flight and first tanking with a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 465th Air Refueling Squadron, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., Feb. 24, 2021. Once fully tested, this F-35 will join the fleet at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mary Begy)
