Best pics of the week: April 11, 2021

1 of 10
Twenty-five F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing assemble on the flightline prior to taking off during Arctic Gold (AG) 21-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 7, 2021. (Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong/Air Force)
2 of 10
U.S. sailors prepare for flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 6, 2021. (MC3 Alexander B. Williams/Navy)
3 of 10
Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division executed the Green Mile, a physical endurance course that concluded their training for the Jungle Operations Training Course, on April 1, 2021, at Lightning Academy near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. (Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster/Army)
4 of 10
Four F-22 Raptors fly alongside a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker during fifth-generation fighter training near Mount Fuji, Japan, April 1, 2021. (Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros/Air Force)
5 of 10
Senior Airman Katherine Buckley, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations dignified transfer door marshal, practices marshaling during nighttime dignified transfer training at Dover Air Force Base, Del., March 30, 2021. (Senior Airman Christopher Quail/Air Force)
6 of 10
Marine Corps Pfc. Aristeo Morales digs an entrenchment for an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during a live-fire defense simulation at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, Calif., March 30, 2021. (Cpl. Jamin M. Powell/Marine Corps)
7 of 10
Air Force Academy cadets march on Stillman Field during the pass in review portion of the Founder’s Day Parade at Stillman Field in Colorado Spring, Colo., April 2, 2021. (Joshua Armstrong/Air Force)
8 of 10
Yellow smoke billows as Spc. Caleb Romero of the California National Guard’s Headquarters Company, 143rd Military Police Battalion, 49th Military Police Brigade, scans his sector March 31, 2021, during the mystery event of Cal Guard's Best Warrior Competition at Camp Roberts, Calif. (Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza/Army National Guard)
9 of 10
Pararescue jumpers and combat rescue officers from the 48th Rescue Squadron practice retrieving astronauts from a SpaceX capsule mock-up during the Rescue Force Qualification Course at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Christopher Muncy/Air Force)
10 of 10
A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion executes an air-to-air refuel during a heavy lift exercise in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-21, near Yuma, Ariz., March 31, 2021. (Lance Cpl. Camille Polete/Marine Corps)
Comments