In the event of a government shutdown, veterans’ health care won’t be affected, the Department of Veterans Affairs confirmed in an announcement Tuesday.

Unless lawmakers reach a funding agreement by a midnight deadline, a government shutdown will be triggered. VA officials outlined the impacts Tuesday to veterans and department operations if a shutdown were to occur.

The department estimates that 97% of its employees would continue to work during a shutdown. VA medical centers, outpatient clinics and vet centers would be open. VA benefits would continue to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education and housing benefits. But VA benefits regional offices would be closed.

Suicide prevention programs, homelessness services and caregiver support would continue, the agency said.

Burials would still occur at VA national cemeteries, and applications for headstones, markers and burial benefits would be processed. However, VA would not permanently place headstones or maintain the grounds at VA national cemeteries. The department would also halt processing applications for pre-need burials, and it wouldn’t print new presidential memorial certificates. The National Cemetery Applicant Assistance hotlines would be closed.

The Veterans Crisis Line (Dial 988, Press 1) would remain open 24/7 in the case of a shutdown, as would the VA Contact Centers, (800-MyVA411 or 800-698-2411). The VA Benefit Hotline (800-827-1000) would remain available 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday. But the GI Bill Hotline would close.

The Board of Veterans’ Appeals would continue its work with decisions on veterans’ cases.

“VA is committed to providing quality, consistent care and services to veterans, families, caregivers and survivors,” department officials state on their website. “VA’s mission allows no exception to this standard, even when operations are limited by the absence of appropriations.”

Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years, and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book "A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families." She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.