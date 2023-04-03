Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Education and Transition
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
(Opens in new window)
Subscribe Now
(Opens in new window)
News
Your Military
Army Times
(Opens in new window)
Navy Times
(Opens in new window)
Air Force Times
(Opens in new window)
Marine Corps Times
(Opens in new window)
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
(Opens in new window)
Burn Pits
Flashpoints
Afghanistan
China
Ukraine
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
(Opens in new window)
Family Life
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Gear Scout
(Opens in new window)
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Spouses
Education and Transition
Transition Guide
(Opens in new window)
Pay It Forward
(Opens in new window)
Veterans
Military History
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Black Military History
Congressional Veterans Caucus
(Opens in new window)
Military Appreciation Month
Vietnam Vets & Rolling Thunder
Service Members of the Year
(Opens in new window)
World War I
Honor the Fallen
(Opens in new window)
Hall of Valor
(Opens in new window)
Create an Obituary
(Opens in new window)
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
(Opens in new window)
Battle Bracket
America's Military
Task Force Violent
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Newsletters
(Opens in new window)
Early Bird Brief
Military Native
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Installation Guide
(Opens in new window)
Checking account features and tips — Money Minute
4 hours ago
Latest Videos
Deputy VA Chief speaks, and mind controlled drones | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 4.1.23
Coast Guard asks for $1.5 billion more to rebuild its capability
Outgoing VA Deputy chief on electronic records, diversity efforts
Senator holding up military promotions over abortion policy speaks
Watch Australian soldiers control combat drone with their minds
No warship production pause, please
“You’re going to get hit in the head.”
Deputy VA chief on electronic health records, minority inclusion
Iraq War authorization and a history of the MRE | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 3.25.23
Difference between a 15 and a 30 year mortgage — Money Minute
Dried beef and crackers: MRE’s through the years
U.S. offers up Marine transports to partner nation
Where did the Pentagon find high rates of cancer among vets?
Does the U.S. still have authorization to fight in Iraq?
The future of Army stockpiles and Marine Bases | Defense News Weekly full episode 03.18.23
Will these USAF planes fall apart?
Trending Now
Elite Ukrainian snipers describe their war from the shadows
Army identifies nine soldiers killed in Fort Campbell crash
Philippines names 4 new camps for US forces amid China fury
Pentagon UFO chief says alien mothership in our solar system possible
Navy tests secret Project Overmatch tech with Carl Vinson strike group