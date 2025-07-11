The Senate’s version of its fiscal 2026 defense policy bill would provide $500 million in long-term security aid to Ukraine, a week after the Pentagon temporarily paused military equipment heading to the country.

Under the proposed National Defense Authorization Act, which the Senate Armed Services Committee approved by a 26-1 vote Wednesday, the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative would receive a refresh in funding after the Biden administration emptied it earlier this year.

That account is one of two main ways the Pentagon has provided military support to Ukraine over the last three years. Rather than directly ship stocks from the U.S. military, it contracts defense firms to build weapons Ukraine needs and then provide them over time.

“It’s not nearly enough in terms of scale. But the intent is to show that we believe Ukraine requires additional support,” a congressional aide said on the condition of anonymity while briefing on the bill.

The bill would also reauthorize the program through 2028. The House Armed Services Committee chairman’s markup of the 2026 NDAA would do the same, approving $300 million for the account.

In its late-June budget request, the Pentagon didn’t request any money for the program, concluding in a review that it was inconsistent with the president’s agenda.

The bill, which hasn’t yet passed in the Senate overall, also comes only days after the Defense Department temporarily halted weapons deliveries to Ukraine, reportedly after a review of U.S. stockpiles showed warning signs for America’s own military readiness.

“We can’t give weapons to everybody all around the world. We have to look out for America and defending our homeland,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in his first standalone briefing July 2.

Parnell said the pause was part of a broader review of American military assistance to countries around the world. He didn’t specify what other countries were affected.

The White House also confirmed the pause, though it has since disputed that one ever took place, alongside the Pentagon. Shortly after it occurred, President Donald Trump said the U.S. would actually keep supporting Ukraine’s military.

“At President Trump’s direction, the Department of Defense is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine to ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace and ensure the killing stops,” Parnell said in a later statement.

