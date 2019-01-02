More than 2,000 student veterans from colleges and universities across the country will meet in Orlando, Florida, this week for the 11th annual Student Veterans of America national conference.

The conference, better known as NatCon, will feature sessions on veteran education, employment and entrepreneurship and offer opportunities for attendees to meet with recruiters across a variety of industries. Speakers include Department of Veterans Affairs Sec. Robert Wilkie, Medal of Honor recipients Kyle White and Ryan Pitts, and ESPN personalities Randy Scott and Clinton Yates, according to SVA.

SVA is a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., supporting a network of about 700,000 student veterans at more than 1,500 schools in the U.S. and a few foreign countries. The organization also conducts research on student veterans and advocates for them on Capitol Hill. NatCon represents the largest annual gathering of student veterans and their supporters in higher education.

Held at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, the conference will run Jan. 3 through the evening of Jan. 5, culminating in an awards ceremony hosted by actress Jamie Gray Hyder.