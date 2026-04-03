President Donald Trump announced Friday he wants funding in 2027 for twice the number of ships that were requested the previous year.

The proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget would include $65.8 billion in shipbuilding capital to manufacture 18 battle force ships and 16 non-battle force ships, according to a White House overview of the budget.

“As waters around the world become increasingly contested, it is imperative that the United States be able to efficiently deliver the various naval platforms it requires to ensure maritime domain awareness and deterrence,” the overview said.

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The budget’s maritime resources would be dedicated to building out Trump’s planned Golden Fleet, which he announced in December and which will include two so-called Trump-class battleships.

The president has claimed the vessels will be 100 times more powerful than any ship ever built.

The financial allotment would also fund next-generation frigates, increased public shipyard capacity, amphibious vessels, Columbia-class submarines, Virginia-class submarines, sealift vessels, hospital vessels, Consolidated Cargo Replenishment at Sea tankers, a special mission ship, submarine tenders and “other vessels vital for logistics,” the budget overview said.

The previous fiscal 2026 defense budget dedicated $27.2 billion for the Navy to build 17 ships.

Speaking at WEST Conference in San Diego, California, on Feb. 12, Navy Secretary John Phelan said ship production would likely double in fiscal 2027.

The new budget would help rebuild the maritime industrial base by manufacturing ships that were easier to construct than combat ships, which require complicated radar systems and nuclear propulsion systems, the Navy secretary said.

The request ultimately requires approval by Congress and will be debated by lawmakers in coming weeks and months.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.