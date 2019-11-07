DOVER, Del. — Officials are preparing to send potable water to properties near Dover Air Force Base in Delaware after private wells were found to have chemical contaminants exceeding federal health advisory levels.
The Delaware State News reports Dover’s utility committee voted Oct. 29 to waive an annexation requirement so the properties can get city water service. State officials announced in July that military officials had notified them about wells contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalykyl substances. Such chemicals are found in various products, including firefighting foam that has been used at military bases nationwide.
Here’s an updated map of military sites where DoD found cancer-causing chemicals in the drinking water
The advocacy group’s interactive map of all the sites includes information about the contamination in drinking water and groundwater.
City Manager Donna Mitchell says Dover wants the waiver in preparation of the base coming forward and requesting water service help, which she says it has yet to do. The base has been providing bottled water to affected properties.
This is the Pentagon’s plan for dealing with toxic chemical contamination on bases
The PFAS task force has four months to make a list of problems and outline how to fix them.
Comments