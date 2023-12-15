The Air Force has posthumously promoted Osprey pilot Capt. Terry Brayman to the rank of major, the service announced Wednesday.

Brayman, 32, was one of eight special operations airmen killed Nov. 29 when their CV-22 Osprey transport aircraft crashed off the coast of Japan.

His promotion signifies his “outstanding service and in acknowledgment of the ultimate sacrifice he made in the line of duty,” the Air Force said in a release.

The decision is backdated to Dec. 15, 2022, when a promotion board chose to advance Brayman. The service hadn’t announced the good news by the time he died.

“Major Brayman’s legacy will forever endure in the hearts and minds of those who served alongside him, as his commitment to his country will continue to inspire current and future generations of air commandos,” Air Force Special Operations Command Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind said in a release. “The AFSOC community continues to stand with the families, friends and teammates affected by this devastating loss.”

The New York native served as a CV-22 aircraft commander and deputy chief of bilateral operations with Japan while part of the 21st Special Operations Squadron at Yokota Air Base, the Air Force said. He entered active duty in 2014 after earning his commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Ohio State University.

Brayman began flying the Osprey in 2020 after piloting the U-28 Draco intelligence plane, another special ops platform.

“Terry was a beloved brother and son, as well as a multi-talented officer, skilled aviator, mission commander and proven leader of teams,” Oldham said. “His calm and poise bore respect from his squadron mates.”

Brayman deployed in support of two Joint Chiefs of Staff exercises and Operation Inherent Resolve, the Air Force said. He received the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Air and Space Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal and more while in uniform.

Search crews recovered his body from the crash site Dec. 5. The Air Force has found the remains of seven of the eight troops who were aboard the downed Osprey, known as “Gundam 22,” and continues to look for the final missing airman.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Twenty service members have died in Osprey accidents in the past two years. The crash also marked the second fatal special operations mishap in November.

Rachel Cohen is the editor of Air Force Times. She joined the publication as its senior reporter in March 2021. Her work has appeared in the Washington Post, the Frederick News-Post (Md.), Air and Space Forces Magazine, Inside Defense, Inside Health Policy and elsewhere.