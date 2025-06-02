The Army is offering a $10,000 reward for credible information leading to an arrest and conviction in the death of a lieutenant in Honduras.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division posted the reward with details regarding the death of 1st Lt. Marciano Angelo Parisano, who was last seen on camera footage May 3 at 3:20 a.m. outside Club Santos in Comayagua, Honduras. He was off base on a liberty pass at the time.

Individuals with credible information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Army CID MacDill Resident Unit at (912) 547-4626 or via WhatsApp at (571) 656-7842. They can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.cid.army.mil/tips.

Parisano, 25, served as a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot with 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment at Soto Cano Air Base near Comayagua, a city in west-central Honduras. He is a 2023 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

The lieutenant was found dead near the Chiquito River on May 3, according to a Joint Task Force-Bravo release. Police do not suspect robbery as a motive in his death.

RELATED

Joint Task Force-Bravo, Parisano’s unit parent command headquartered out of Soto Cano Air Base, posted on social media May 9 with a statement from his parents, Tom and Jessie Parisano.

The couple said they are “committed to seeking justice for Marco.”

“We trust the authorities will do everything in their power to ensure that accountability prevails,” they said in the statement. “No family should have to endure this kind of loss, and we hope that Marco’s story will serve as a reminder that God’s timing is unknown, and we must always be prepared.”

Tom and Jessie Parisano shared additional comments about their son and their loss.

“No words can truly capture the depth of our grief, nor the pain of waking up each day without him,” they said in the statement. “Marco was more than just our child — he was a bright light in our lives, a source of joy, kindness, and unwavering love. His presence was a gift, touching the hearts of everyone who crossed his path.”

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.