Marine airshow at Cherry Point cancelled over coronavirus concerns

The 2020 Cherry Point airshow originally scheduled to take place from May 1 to May 3 has been cancelled in attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus, according to a Marine Corps release.

The annual airshow, held at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, was cancelled in light of the “evolving situation” caused by the global pandemic, according to a Marine Corps press release.

“The decision is also in step with community, state and federal guidance of suspending or canceling events with large gatherings, aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the release said.

The airshow is just another in a long line of cancellations caused by the virus as health experts and governments around the world ask people to take part in social distancing to minimize the chances of sharing the virus.

Earlier this month the Yuma airshow was cancelled, along public boot camp graduations and several military exercises.

Refunds will be provided for those who have already bought tickets for the event, though it may take seven to 10 business days for the refunds to be processed the press release warned.