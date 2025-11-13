The U.S. Air Force is updating its dress and personal appearance guidance, with a handful of changes slated to take effect this Friday, according to a memo obtained by Military Times.

The updates to the guidance, which specifically highlight amendments to the wear of morale shirts and name tags, are meant to boost “connection and esprit de corps” within the force, the memo states.

“Our uniform reflects years of Airmen bound by a proud heritage and united in shared purpose,” the memo states. “It connects us to those who came before and signals professionalism, discipline and continued unity in today’s force.”

Recently appointed Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach signed the memo, which first publicly circulated on the unofficial Facebook page Air Force amn/nco/snco.

Starting Friday, Air Force personnel who are not deployed, participating in an exercise or assigned to a joint service unit will be permitted each Friday to wear colored T-shirts with utility uniforms when approved by the unit commander, according to the memo.

The colored T-shirt must reflect authorized heraldry and heritage colors of the member’s assigned unit, the memo added. Commanders can also authorize members of supporting units to wear the same colored T-shirts.

“For example, maintainers and flight surgeons may wear the same T-shirts as the flying unit they support,” the memo reads. “Wing commanders will maintain a list of approved colors for wear within their wing.”

The second revision stated in the memo allows for callsigns to be worn daily on the name tags of flight and desert flight duty uniforms. Officer name tags can now include a member’s callsign or their first name followed by their last. Enlisted personnel will incorporate rank followed by the member’s callsign and last name.

Commanders are tasked with ensuring the name tags remain in “good taste” and reflect proper military order, discipline, morale and professional image, the memo states.

It’s possible there will be additional updates to dress and appearance guidelines in the future, but the service did not have any additional updates at this time, an Air Force spokesperson told Military Times.

“The incorporation of this guidance into relevant regulations is forthcoming,” the memo states. “Together, these changes reaffirm who we are as a United States Air Force — a team bound by history, strengthened by pride and united in a shared purpose.”

Cristina Stassis is an editorial fellow for Defense News and Military Times, where she covers stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She is currently studying journalism and mass communication and international affairs at the George Washington University.