An Army gynecologist in Texas accused of sexually abusing and secretly recording female patients is now facing mounting allegations involving nearly 100 victims, military prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Blaine McGraw, 48, now faces eight charges and 273 specifications involving 96 victims, The service’s Office of Special Trial Counsel said in a statement, expanding an already sprawling case. The Army said the alleged misconduct occurred between 2019 and 2026, a span that dates back years further than previously announced.

The office previously announced in April that McGraw, who is assigned to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, Texas, faced six charges with 146 specifications involving 73 victims from 2023 to 2025.

McGraw is innocent until proven guilty, the office said, adding that his preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 26.

The latest round of charges includes specifications of abusive sexual contact and sexual assault, indecent recording, and attempted sexual assault, among others.

Seven of the alleged victims were patients at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, where McGraw was assigned while completing his medical residency. Those offenses occurred during medical evaluations on female patients between June 2019 and July 2023, the office said.

The remaining victims are tied to Fort Hood, where 87 victims alleged offenses that occurred during medical examinations with female patients.

An additional victim was secretly recorded at a private residence away from the Army base, the office said.

McGraw also stands accused of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit filed in Bell County, Texas, last November.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.