Feds indict junior sailor for cyberstalking

A San Diego-based junior sailor was indicted on a federal charge of cyberstalking after authorities say he posted explicit videos of a woman to PornHub without her consent, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California.

Seaman Sergio Reinaldo Williams, 36, assigned to Beachmaster Unit 1, is set to go before a judge Friday for a detention hearing, officials said.

According to his indictment, filed in late July but unsealed this week, Williams’ actions started on Oct. 11, 2020, when he sent a Facebook message to the niece of a woman referred to as “Victim A” that contained several photos of that woman, who is a civilian.

“This is who (Victim A) stayed with, and this is who she has been fucking and sucking all weekend,” Williams wrote, according to the indictment.

Williams also wrote that he wanted the niece to know, and that “the whole world will know,” the indictment alleges.

The indictment does not make clear how Williams knew the victim or the niece.

That same day, prosecutors say he messaged the woman on Facebook as well.

“I felt your pain, now you’re going to feel mine,” Williams warned, according to the indictment. “You will remember me no matter what.”

He sent a similar message to the woman’s estranged husband on that date and went on to warn her that “there’s more coming,” according to the indictment.

“I’m always around and my eyes are everywhere,” he told the woman the following day, according to the indictment.

A day after sending the messages, on Oct. 12, prosecutors allege Williams registered for an account with the pornographic website PornHub.

He then uploaded several explicit videos of the woman, the indictment states

That same day, he messaged the woman’s son on Instagram.

“Betrayal,” he wrote, according to the indictment. “So in this case, mommy dearest learned the hard way…let’s just say the whole world knows now just who (your mom) is, literally.”

Williams allegedly messaged the son that “it only gets hotter and hotter,” and that he would not yet “take my foot off the gas.”

He went on to send images of the Pornhub videos to the victim’s niece and capped off Oct. 12 by texting the victim with a proposition, according to the indictment.

“U want it over with and this fade away, unblock me and video me,” he wrote, according to the indictment.

“Video me,” Williams allegedly warned her. “It will only get worse if you don’t.”

U.S. Attorney’s Office officials said Williams remains in custody and an attorney has not yet been assigned to him.

If convicted, Williams faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine

A Florida native, Williams enlisted in December 2019 and reported to Beachmaster Unit 1 in April 2020, his first assignment out of school, according to his service record.