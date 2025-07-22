An Arleigh-Burke class destroyer recently sent to the southern border to support U.S. Northern Command intercepted a massive shipment of illegal drugs off the coast of Mexico on July 10.

The Sampson, which was among several Arleigh-Burke class vessels to be deployed to the border, seized an estimated 3,439 pounds of cocaine about 380 miles southwest Acapulco, Mexico, the Navy announced.

The illicit drugs were being hauled on a go-fast vessel, which was not flagged to any nation. The Sampson, operating with a Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment Team on board, was transferred to the tactical control of Coast Guard Southwest District so that appropriate law enforcement measures could be taken to halt the go-fast boat.

A MH-60-R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Navy’s famed “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 49 lifted off from the destroyer. As the Sea Hawk began approaching the smuggling vessel, those onboard the go-fast boat began throwing items overboard.

The go-fast boat continued to try to evade the Sea Hawk, despite warning shots. In accord with normal maritime interdiction procedures, the helicopter then fired shots at the vessel to disable it from escaping.

Two law enforcement detachments were then launched from the destroyer. They managed to collect some of the packages adrift in the ocean and board the go-fast boat.

Since the vessel was sailing without nationality, the Coast Guard granted a full law enforcement boarding, and field tests were done on the boat that confirmed that the packages were stuffed with cocaine.

Two suspects were arrested, and the Coast Guard had the go-fast boat sunk, due to its lack of navigation lights and other standard features. They deemed it as hazardous to others at sea.

After the law enforcement mission was completed, the destroyer was returned to the tactical control of U.S. Third Fleet.

The Sampson began its border deployment last month, departing Naval Base San Diego on June 3. Weeks into its deployment on June 22, the vessel successfully interdicted 3.5 tonnes of cocaine in the Eastern Pacific.

Zita Ballinger Fletcher previously served as editor of Military History Quarterly and Vietnam magazines and as the historian of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. She holds an M.A. with distinction in military history.