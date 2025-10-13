A 20-year-old student at the U.S. Naval Academy has died, the academy confirmed in a statement Sunday.

Midshipman Second Class Kyle Philbert James, from Whippany, N.J., was a junior at the school. He was a member of the 36th Company, a history major and participated with the USNA Gospel Choir.

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation.

“It is painful to lose a member of our Naval Academy family, and as we attempt to better understand this tremendous loss, we offer our deepest condolences to Philbert James’ family, close friends, classmates and company mates during this extremely difficult time,” the statement read.

The academy is offering counseling services to midshipmen, faculty and staff affected by James’ death through its Midshipman Development Center, Chaplain’s Center and Chain of Command.

