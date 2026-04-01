The world’s largest aircraft carrier is expected to reach an unprecedented deployment of 11 months, the chief of naval operations confirmed Tuesday.

Adm. Daryl Caudle said the USS Gerald R. Ford, which is currently sitting at 281 days, would likely see a “record-breaking deployment” while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

The current record is held by the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz‘s recent at-sea high of 341 days set during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The USS Gerald R. Ford is currently undergoing maintenance in Croatia after a non-combat fire in its main laundry room injured three sailors, damaged 100 sleeping berths and forced 200 other sailors to receive treatment for smoke-related injuries.

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The carrier was stationed in the Red Sea prior to the incident in support of Operation Epic Fury.

The USS Gerald R. Ford — which departed from Naval Station Norfolk on June 24, 2025, for its current deployment — has also experienced significant plumbing issues over the past year.

The warship experienced problems with the nearly 650 toilets onboard, specifically with the carrier’s vacuum collection, which transports and disposes wastewater.

The Ford called for maintenance assistance 32 times in 2025, according to an NPR report.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and its strike group departed from Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday for a regularly scheduled deployment.

The Navy did not specify its destination, but with the Ford currently stationed in the Middle East during the Iran war, it’s possible the Bush could replace it or simply bolster U.S. naval presence in the region.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.