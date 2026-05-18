The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group on Saturday received the highest unit-level military decoration for extraordinary acts of heroism during its support of Operation Epic Fury, among other achievements.

The strike group was honored with the Presidential Unit Citation on the same day the USS Gerald R. Ford returned to Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, from a historic 11-month deployment, the longest since the Vietnam War.

“The personnel of Carrier Strike Group Twelve distinguished themselves by outstanding warfighting prosecution while engaged in sustained combat operations against a determined enemy,” read the official citation, signed by Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao.

“The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Carrier Air Wing Eight, Destroyer Squadron Two, and USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) conducted continuous flight operations and maritime strike missions, delivering precise effects against enemy targets.”

The USS Gerald R. Ford returned to its homeport after 326 days, during which the crew conducted 23 replenishments-at-sea and sailed over 57,713 nautical miles, according to the Navy. Embarked Carrier Air Wing 8 logged more than 5,760 flight hours and 12,200 flight launches.

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The strike group participated in operations for Operation Southern Spear and Operation Absolute Resolve in the Caribbean Sea, as well.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth read from the citation at Naval Station Norfolk as he delivered the award to the returning sailors.

The Maritime Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Cell helped the strike group target 125 Iranian warships, while the Launch Area Coordinator assisted in the launch of 207 Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes from nine surface combatants, the citation said.

Task Force 58 flew upwards of 1,700 combat air sorties from the Mediterranean and Red Sea, and launched strikes against 700 targets.

The strike group endured the threat of drone warfare and missiles as it traveled highly contested seas in the Middle East.

Sailors disembark the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford at Naval Station Norfolk on May 16, 2026 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Mike Kropf/Getty Images)

“By their undaunted courage, aggressive fighting spirit, and total devotion to duty, the officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian employees of Carrier Strike Group Twelve reflected great credit upon themselves and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service,” the citation said.

To receive the award, military units must demonstrate a level of fighting ethos, tenacity and courage that sets them apart from other units, according to the military.

The amount of bravery required to receive the Presidential Unit Citation is the same amount required to receive the Distinguished Service Cross, the second-highest military combat award underneath the Medal of Honor.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.