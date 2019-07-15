According to Heritage Auctions, the world’s largest collectibles auctioneer, this rare set of pistols raises the limits of what can be accomplished in the field of gun design to a cosmic level.

These one-of-a-kind meteorite handguns are made from the Swedish Muonionalusta Meteorite which renders them very rare and in high demand.

The set of 1911 pistols offered by Heritage are fully operational and have been test fired by Lou Biondo of Business End Customs, considered to be one of the finest 1911 gunsmiths in the world by industry experts. A set like this has never been sold previously and successful bidders can be certain they will be the first private owners of the guns.

Heritage Auctions describes the offering in greater detail at https://fineart.ha.com/itm/meteorites/irons/model-1911-meteorite-pistol-set-iron-ivanorthern-sweden-67-48-n-23-6-e-found-/p/5438-36001.s

Here is an excerpt from their description:

This offering is literally a true ‘one-of-a-kind’ and represents an incredible combination of meteorite and firearms. Presented here is a set of two Model 1911 type pistols made from the Muonionalusta Meteorite which fell in Sweden.

Both right-handed guns, one is a GI Model, and the other is a Custom Model. Both pistols were made by noted gunsmith Lou Biondo of Business End Customs, and each gun has test fired 35 rounds. It is not recommended that these incomparable pistols be an everyday sidearm or be used regularly as the metallic content was not designed for such a use, but these are working guns that fire .45 caliber bullets.

The Muonionalusta Meteorite was first discovered in Sweden in 1906 but likely fell about 1 million years ago and is thought to be one of the oldest meteorites dating to some 4.5 billion years. The world famous Iron features an amazing Widmanstätten pattern when etched that makes the pistols so visually striking. Obviously, a significant amount of meteorite was required as the “raw material” for this cool enterprise.

Modeled after the famous Colt 1911 Pistol, originally designed by the legend John Browning, the M1911 became the standard issue sidearm of the United States Military from 1911 until 1968. The world’s most respected handgun is considered by many to be the finest service pistol of all time. The history of its role as a combat pistol in conflicts throughout the decades is unparalleled. This is a gun for the ages, and this set made of meteorite is ageless.

The pistols are presented in Blaze Display Cases for security and safety. The GI version has a standard slide grip safety, and the Custom version features a beaver-tail grip safety. The guns are both in very good - to excellent - condition, showing just a few scattered scuffs with a light handling wear. The actions are crisp and bores are mirror-bright. The carrying cases accompanying both handguns evidence normal storage wear. In, or out, of their storage cases, the pistols make a statement. These Meteorite Pistols represent the first time such an item has been offered at auction or will be sold.

In the event Lot 72083 does not sell (as a set), the individual pistols will be offered separately immediately following the closing of this Lot.