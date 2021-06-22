What it’s like to be OC sprayed

When you sign your life away to Uncle Sam, there are a few things that could happen. You might buy a Camaro and finance it at 27 percent APR, begin obsessively rolling all your socks, date a lady of the night, find yourself at a sh*thole like Twentynine Palms or marry someone you met five days ago (and divorce just as fast).

But one thing is almost certain to occur: You will be sprinkled with oleoresin capsicum — pepper spray. Here’s what that’s like, according to some wise veterans who lived to tell the tale.

(DVIDS photo)

(DVIDS photo)

(DVIDS photo)

(DVIDS photo)

(DVIDS photo)

(DVIDS photo)