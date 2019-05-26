1 of 12
Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Grimley (DDG 101) practice firefighting skills and techniques on May 15, 2019, by battling a simulated fire at the Bremerton International Emergency Services Training Center (BIESTC) in Washington state. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wyatt L. Anthony/Navy)
Cpl. Chris Anderson fires an AT4 rocket launcher on May 22, 2019, during a live fire training exercise at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan. (Cpl. Esgar Rojas/Marine Corps)
Soldiers with the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place flags at headstones in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., during Flags-In, May 23, 2019. Over 280,000 American flags are placed at each headstone in the cemetery before Memorial Day. (Sgt. Nicholas T. Holmes/Army)
Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team pilot, performs over Miami Beach, Fla., May 25, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham/Air Force)
First class cadets walk across Luck Reservoir on their way to graduation May 25, 2019. (Cadet Alex Gudenkauf/Army)
The U.S. Military Academy at West Point held its graduation and commissioning ceremony for the Class of 2019 at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., May 25, 2019. This year, 985 cadets graduated. (Cadet Alex Gudenkauf/Army)
Sailors and Marines salute the Freedom Tower from the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) on May 22, 2019, while transiting the Hudson River as they head to a pier in Manhattan during Fleet Week New York. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach/Navy)
Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School students participate in a Patrol Craft Officer Riverine training exercise April 29, 2019, at the John C. Stennis Space Center, Miss. (Michael Williams/Navy)
An F/A-18E Super Hornet lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on May 20, 2019, in the Arabian Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeff Sherman/Navy)
U.S. Marines with the Ground Combat Element and the Aviation Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin (MRF-D), conduct an aerial insert via an MV-22 Osprey during Exercise Southern Jackaroo, Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 25, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Jordan Gilbert/Marine Corps)
Airmen use a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender to refuel an F-15C Eagle as part of exercise Northern Edge on May 14, 2019, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb/Air Force)
Staff Sgt. Juan Morales, front right, conducts a notional raid on a Polaris MRZR 4 vehicle on May 22, 2019, during exercise Northern Edge at Fort Greely, Alaska. (Cpl. Rhita Daniel/Marine Corps)
