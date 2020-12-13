Best pics of the week: Dec. 13, 2020

1 of 10
Marine Corps Cpl. Janus Zsofka participates in live-fire training in Niigata, Japan, Dec. 8, 2020, during Forest Light, an annual bilateral exercise with U.S. and Japanese forces. (Lance Cpl. Scott Aubuchon/Marine Corps)
An A-10 Thunderbolt peels away after receiving fuel over Idaho Nov. 25, 2020. (Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael/Air Force)
Paratroopers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct a training exercise in northeast Syria on Dec. 3, 2020, while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. (Spc. Sidney Perry/Army)
Recruits with November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, work together to move as a fire team through events during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec 3, 2020. (Sgt. Dana Beesley/Marine Corps)
Henry Lee, a Pearl Harbor survivor and U.S. Army veteran, renders honors in the USS Arizona Memorial shrine room on Dec. 7, 2020, as part of the 79th Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Day ceremony in Honolulu, Hawaii. (MC2 Charles Oki/Navy)
Sailors and Marines aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD-2) post security from the flight deck during exercise Steel Knight/Dawn Blitz (SK/DB) 21 off the coast of Southern California, Dec. 4, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Cameron Rowe/Marine Corps)
Santa speaks with a child while joining the Blue Angels, the Navy’s flight demonstration squadron, to support the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program by delivering toys and games to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple hurricanes in Lake Charles, La., Dec. 8, 2020. (MC2 Cody Hendrix/Navy)
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lucas Mitchell looks through the scope of an M32 multi-grenade launcher in Niigata, Japan, Dec. 10, 2020, during Forest Light, an annual bilateral exercise with U.S. and Japanese forces. (Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox/Marine Corps)
Staff Sgt. Raymond Flores, 12th Combat Training Squadron tactical air control party airman, talks on his radio during a Green Flag West 21-02 exercise, at Fort Irwin, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020. (Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young/Air Force)
An Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during Emerald Flag over the Gulf of Mexico, Dec. 3, 2020. (Staff Sgt Joshua Hoskins/Air Force)
