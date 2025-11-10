Sections
New tech, new weapons, new Army — how to move a force forward
New tech, new weapons, new Army — how to move a force forward
The Army is rethinking how it wants to actively evolve itself in a world of changing technology — a conversation with the force’s leading tech expert.
13 hours ago
Latest Videos
A look into the future of Army technology | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.8.25
Smart Holiday Spending for Those Who Serve — Money Minute
You can’t fight without supplies — a look at a changing Materiel Command
Outlining updates to the Army’s missile defense strategy
Army aviation changes and AI developments | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 11.1.25
Goal-Based Saving: A Blueprint for Your Financial Future — Money Minute
What changes are coming to the Army's aviation wing?
How can soldiers leverage AI in the cyber realm?
The Army wants to fight with AI-driven ground systems. Where does development stand?
53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron plane flies into eye of Hurricane Melissa
Piggy Banks to Paychecks: Helping Kids Learn Smart Money Habits — Money Minute
Bringing world-class broadband inside the military fence line
How a movie cinematographer turned aerial filming skills into a Pentagon partnership
Hear from the new TACOM commander at AUSA 2025
What's on the horizon for the Army's missile contracts?
Trending Now
Troops have been paid again, but what comes next?
Hegseth to slash red tape, empower program heads in acquisition revamp
This American soldier saved Charlemagne’s cathedral in World War II
Government shutdown prompts cancellation of some Veterans Day events
53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron plane flies into eye of Hurricane Melissa