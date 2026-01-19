Sections
Search
Sections
Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Education & Transition
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Search
Close
Education & Transition
Show Education & Transition sub sections
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Show News sub sections
Your Military
Army Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Marine Corps Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Burn Pits
Flashpoints
Show Flashpoints sub sections
Israel-Palestine
Extremism & Disinformation
Afghanistan
China
Ukraine
Pay & Benefits
Show Pay & Benefits sub sections
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Family Life
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Show Off Duty sub sections
Gear Scout
Opens in new window
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Military Communities
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Show Veterans sub sections
Military History
Military Honor
Show Military Honor sub sections
Salute to Veterans
Military Appreciation Month
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Show Opinion sub sections
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Show Special Projects sub sections
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Battle Bracket
America's Military
Task Force Violent
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Early Bird Brief
Military Native
Show Military Native sub sections
MCON
Opens in new window
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Press Releases
Debt Solutions Demystified: Management vs. Settlement — Money Minute
Debt Solutions Demystified: Management vs. Settlement — Money Minute
Jeanette Mack with Navy Federal Credit Union is back to explain the differences between debt management and debt settlement.
7 hours ago
Latest Videos
How can Congress move the ‘Golden Dome’ forward? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.17.26
Is Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ feasible? A congressional supporter weighs in
Too many ‘Golden’ initiatives?
Next steps for the ‘Golden Dome’ in Congress
Military action in Venezuela: details and analysis | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.9.26
Car Titles and Registration Made Simple — Money Minute
Foreshadowing the US military raid in Venezuela
What’s next for the military in the Western Hemisphere after Venezuela?
How did the raid in Venezuela affect the defense industry’s bottom line? | Defense Dollars
How to Reset Your Finances After Holiday Spending — Money Minute
Sailors, shipbuilding and the state of US seapower | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 1.2.26
‘A threat to the homeland’ - the Navy’s role in controversial boat strikes
Explosions seen in Caracas as US forces capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro
The state of US hypersonic capabilities | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 12.13.25
Honoring accomplishment and courage: profiles of the 2023 Service Members of the Year
Trending Now
Feds remind states about law protecting military spouse job licenses
Coast Guard hurt drug interdiction by focusing on migrants, GAO says
Female troops bristle at Pentagon’s review of combat roles
VA again launches search for VA benefits chief
This WWII sailor stepped in to save a fellow POW from a beating