The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the October murder of an Army spouse from Fort Riley, Kansas.

According to the Associated Press, the Geary County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Enfinnity Latania Hayes of Pensacola, Florida, and her husband went to Milford State Park on Oct. 3, 2021.

At approximately 8:30 pm, while the couple was at a shelter within the park, an unknown male suspect approached Hayes and demanded money at gunpoint. The suspect then shot Hayes and fled the scene on foot.

The AP reports that Hayes’ husband drove Enfinnity to Geary Community Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

According to a Facebook post from Jayson Hayes, Enfinnity’s brother and the couple’s three-week-old newborn was also present at the time of the shooting.

Officials from Fort Riley confirmed that Hayes was the spouse of a soldier stationed at Fort Riley but cannot release any additional information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Fort Riley CID Office at (253) 441-7891 or at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is also asking for help with this case. You can contact them at (785) 238-2261 or Dispatch at (785) 762-5912.

