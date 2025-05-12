Congressional budget hearings continue this week with a focus from appropriators on the military’s operations at sea.

On Wednesday afternoon, the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel will discuss force needs and challenges with the heads of the Navy and Marine Corps. At the same time, Acting Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunda will testify before a separate subcommittee on his service’s operations.

Both sets of testimony come as lawmakers craft their response to President Donald Trump’s budget plan for fiscal 2026. That outline calls for roughly $1 trillion in defense spending, but more than $100 billion of the total would come from one-time funds provided through the reconciliation process.

Defense hawks in Congress have said at least some of that spending should be shifted permanently into the overall military budget, providing a larger increase for the services’ programming. But Democratic lawmakers have already voiced concerns about steep cuts to non-defense programs accompanying any defense spending hike.

Tuesday, May 13 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several nominations, including Richard Anderson to be Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

East Africa

Outside experts will testify on the security situation in east Africa.



Senate Armed Services — 4:45 p.m. — 232-A Russell

Missile Defense Activities

Gen. Gregory Guillot, head of U.S. Northern Command, and Lt. Gen. Heath Collins, director of the Missile Defense Agency, will testify on military missile defense programs.



Wednesday, May 14 House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Homeland Security Budget

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Veterans' Affairs — 10:15 a.m. — 360 Cannon

Compensation/Pension Program

Department officials will testify on improper payments in VA’s compensation and pension benefits programs.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — Capitol H-140

Navy/Marine Corps Budget

Navy Secretary John Phelan, Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby, and Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Appropriations — 2 p.m. — 2008 Rayburn

Coast Guard Budget

Acting Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 2218 Rayburn

Military Installations

Robert Thompson, acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Installations, and other defense officials will testify on current challenges facing the force.

House Armed Services — 3:30 p.m. — 2212 Rayburn

National Security Space Programs

Department officials will testify on national security space programs.



Thursday, May 15 Senate Armed Services — 9:30 a.m. — G-50 Dirksen

Foreign Military Sales

Outside experts will testify on Department of Defense responsibilities related to foreign military sales.



House Appropriations — 10 a.m. — 2359 Rayburn

VA Budget

VA Secretary Doug Collins will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



Senate Foreign Relations — 10:30 a.m. — 419 Dirksen

Nominations

The committee will consider several pending nominations.



House Veterans' Affairs — 2 p.m. — 360 Cannon

VA Budget Request

Senior department officials will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



House Armed Services — 3 p.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Defense Intelligence Posture

Department officials will testify on the current national defense intelligence posture.



Friday, May 16 House Armed Services — 9 a.m. — 2118 Rayburn

Cyber Posture

Laurie Buckhout, acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy, and Lt. Gen. William Hartman, acting head of U.S. Cyber Command, will testify on the fiscal 2026 budget request.



