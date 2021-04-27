US spy satellite launches into space from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office payload launched at 1:47 p.m. PDT April 26, 2021, from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. (30th Space Wing)

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — A U.S. spy satellite was launched into space from California on Monday.

The NROL-82 satellite lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket at 1:47 p.m.

US spy satellite launched into orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base A powerful Delta 4 Heavy rocket carrying a U.S. spy satellite lifted off Saturday from California.

The launch was webcast until the second stage ignited and the protective cover over the satellite was jettisoned.

As is customary, the webcast then ceased at the request of the National Reconnaissance Office.

The NRO is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. intelligence satellites.

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office payload launched at Vandenberg Air Force Base on April 21, 2021, at 1:47 p.m. PDT. (Michael Peterson/Space Force)