MANASSAS, Va. — An Army staff sergeant convicted of fatally shooting his wife and a rookie Virginia police officer has been sentenced to seven consecutive life terms.

News outlets report that Ronald Hamilton was formally sentenced Thursday in the 2016 killings of Officer Ashley Guindon and his wife, Crystal Hamilton.

The 28-year-old Guindon was working her first shift as an officer with the Prince William County Police Department when she responded to a domestic violence call at the Hamiltons' home in Woodbridge. Two other officers also were shot by Hamilton, but survived.

A jury spared Hamilton’s life in October when it deadlocked on whether he should get the death penalty.

During the sentencing hearing, Guindon's mother called Hamilton a "vicious, cold-blooded, heartless killer."

Hamilton wiped tears from his face during the hearing.

