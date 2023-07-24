Editor’s note: This article was updated at 10:14 a.m. EDT on July 24, 2023, with additional information from an Army accident report. A previous version of this story had the headline “Army recruit dead after medical emergency during basic training.”

After a tragic accident during a ruck march, an Army recruit died at a military hospital just two days before he was set to graduate from basic training at Fort Moore, Georgia.

Jacob Atchison, of Pella, Iowa, whose obituary described him as “incredibly proud of his service,” died in the early morning hours of July 12. The aspiring infantryman was 19 years old.

According to an Army accident report, the tragedy occurred when Atchison and his peers from D Company, 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry were on a five-mile ruck march near the end of their culminating “Forge” field exercise.

The soldiers were moving between Hooper Range and another location on post when Atchison “tripped and fell onto the pavement,” the report said. The young soldier sustained a severe head injury when he hit the ground just after midnight.

Company leadership called paramedics and drill sergeants administered combat lifesaver procedures, according to the report and a previous statement by Fort Moore officials. The paramedics quickly reached Atchison, who was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Martin Army Community Hospital.

“Those who volunteer to defend the nation represent the very best of us,” 1st Lt. Kyle J. Whittaker, Atchison’s company commander, said in a statement accompanying a Fort Moore release. “The loss of Jacob will be keenly felt by his teammates and the Army, now and in the future.”

Atchison left for Fort Moore on May 1, according to his obituary. While in basic training, he earned top shot for his company and received the expert marksmanship badge.

Graduating from Pella Community High School, Atchison was an honor roll student and enjoyed history courses, according to his obituary. He was “a self-professed mama’s boy,” survived by his mother, father and sister.

“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of this outstanding Soldier and send our heartfelt condolences to his family,” Lt. Col. Josh Horner, commander of 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, said in a statement. “They are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Zamone “Z” Perez is a rapid response reporter and podcast producer at Defense News and Military Times. He previously worked at Foreign Policy and Ufahamu Africa. He is a graduate of Northwestern University, where he researched international ethics and atrocity prevention in his thesis. He can be found on Twitter @zamoneperez. Davis Winkie is a senior reporter covering the Army. He focuses on investigations, personnel concerns and military justice. Davis, also a Guard veteran, was a finalist in the 2023 Livingston Awards for his work with The Texas Tribune investigating the National Guard's border missions. He studied history at Vanderbilt and UNC-Chapel Hill.