A China Coast Guard vessel and People’s Liberation Army Navy ship crashed into each other in the South China Sea on Monday while chasing a Philippine Coast Guard vessel.

The Philippine Coast Guard had deployed the patrol vessels BRP Teresa Magbanua and BRP Suluan, as well as fishing carrier MV Pamamalakaya, to Scarborough Shoal in response to the presence of 35 Filipino fishing vessels, according to a statement from Philippine Coast Guard Spokesperson Jay Tarriela released on X.

During their response, Philippine vessels encountered obstruction from “other vessels in the vicinity,” and, in a related incident, were pursued at high speed by a China Coast Guard vessel.

Around 10.5 nautical miles east of Scarborough Shoal, the China Coast Guard vessel “performed a risky maneuver from the PCG vessel’s starboard quarter, leading to the impact with the PLA Navy warship,” the X statement read.

After the crash incapacitated the China Coast Guard vessel, the Philippine Coast Guard offered assistance and medical aid for injured members of the China Coast Guard.

The Philippines Department of National Defense released a statement condemning the actions.

“The DND stands in solidarity with the Philippine Coast Guard in the face of Chinese atrocious and inane behavior in the West Philippine Sea,” a statement on X said.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.