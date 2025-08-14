A former soldier and his wife have been indicted by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia on charges that the couple starved their child to death while stationed at Fort Stewart.

Brandon M. Kelley, 29, and Stacey D. Kelley, 26, were indicted for reportedly “murdering their child, Vyolet Kelley, by depriving her of adequate nourishment,” an Aug. 8 Justice Department release stated.

The couple faces one count of felony murder, along with two counts of second-degree murder, in the child’s unlawful death, according to court documents. The Justice Department did not specify the age of the minor.

All counts allege the child died due to malnourishment and insufficient medical care while the couple was living at Fort Stewart, during which time Brandon Kelley was serving as an enlisted soldier, the release said.

A report from News4Jax indicated the period of abuse took place across October and November of 2024. A request sent to Fort Stewart regarding Kelley’s service record had not been returned as of publication.

“The allegations in this case are heartbreaking on many levels,” acting United States Attorney Tara M. Lyons said in the release. “Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to pursue justice.”

The couple could face life in prison if convicted.

Investigation of the Kelleys was carried out by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Division. Prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Timothy P. Dean and E. Greg Gilluly, Jr.

The Kelleys’ indictment was unsealed just days after five soldiers were shot at the installation. U.S. Army Sgt. Quornelius Radford was arrested on Aug. 6 following the shooting.

Radford, who has been ordered to remain in pretrial confinement, faces six counts of attempted murder, six counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic violence.

