The U.S. Air Force and Space Force revised the length of its transition assistance program for service members moving into the civilian workforce.

The Department of the Air Force updated its SkillBridge programs to further “balance operational readiness and transition assistance to Airmen and Guardians,” according to a Thursday release.

SkillBridge is a Department of Defense program that pairs service members with 180 days or less left in service before their discharge with civilian industry partners for training, apprenticeships or internships.

Based on the service member’s rank, the new policy inputs the length of program participation into categories that include which commander levels are able to approve applications, per the release.

“These policy refinements balance the need for units to maintain operational readiness, while also ensuring eligible Airmen and Guardians can access opportunities aimed to support their transition to the civilian workforce,” the release says.

The previous policy allowed a 180-day window for service members to participate in the program, but now airmen and guardians have limited maximum participation that matches their rank, the statement reads.

For airmen, the program is split into three categories. The first category is for ranks E-1 to E-5 and O-1 to O-3 and allows for a maximum of 120 days participating in the program, and the approval must come from a 1st field grade commander.

The ranks in the second category are E-6 to E-7, WO to CWO-3 and O-4, with a maximum of 90 days and approval coming from 1st O-6 commander. The third category for E-8 to E-9, CWO-4 to CWO-5 and O-5 ranks is also for 90 days and needs a 1st O-6 commander’s approval.

Guardians eligible for the program will be structured in four categories, the release says. The first includes ranks E-1 to E-5, set for 120 days of maximum participation and the approval authority given to 1st field grade commander.

The second and third category lists E-6 to E-8 and O-1 to O-4, respectively, for 120 days and approval needed from 1st O-6 commander for both. The fourth and final category is for E-9, O-5 and above ranks and allows for 90 days max and approval coming from 1st general officer in chain of command.

The new policy for airmen and guardians took effect March 31, but those who received approval prior to that date will continue their SkillBridge participation under the previous standards.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.