Virginia-based sailor dies of COVID complications

A U.S. sailor died Monday “as a result of COVID-related complications,” the Navy announced Tuesday.

The sailor was assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4 out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, and has not been identified, pending next-of-kin notification, according to a brief statement from the sea service.

The sailor tested positive on Friday and was admitted to Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk the next day.

“Sailors who were in contact with the sailor have been notified and are taking the appropriate precautions,” the Navy said. “We mourn the loss of our shipmate.”

The sailor is at least the fourth to die this month after contracting the novel coronavirus, and is at least the seventh to die since the pandemic began nearly a year ago, according to a Navy tally of cases.

Navy chief dies of COVID complications Chief Quartermaster Herbert Rojas died in his home Tuesday.

Another Virginia-based sailor, Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Marcglenn L. Orcullo, 42, of the amphibious assault ship Wasp, died of COVID-related complications on Feb. 12.

Information Systems Technician (Submarines) 2nd Class Cody Andrew-Godfredson Myers, 26, of the blue crew of the ballistic missile submarine Tennessee died of COVID complications on Feb. 4.

On Feb. 2, Chief Quartermaster Herbert Rojas, 50, assigned to Recruit Training Command, died from COVID complications as well.