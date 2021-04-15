Sailor dies after rescue swimming mishap in training

A Navy sailor who suffered a training exercise mishap at Aviation Rescue Swimmer School died Tuesday.

On April 5, Airman Nathan Burke became unresponsive as he was completing a training evolution in the pool, according to the Navy.

“Paramedics responded and achieved a spontaneous return of circulation and pulse. He was transported to the hospital and was placed on life-support,” the Navy said in a news release Wednesday. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, shipmates and friends of Airman Burke during this extremely difficult time.”

Burke, 30, was originally from Lubbock, Texas and was assigned to Naval Aviation Schools Command in Pensacola, Florida. He was treated at Baptist Hospital before his death.

The Navy said counseling is open for all students and staff members through command, command chaplains and Fleet and Family Support Center.

Navy Education and Training Command did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the sailor.

Burke’s father, Kevin Burke, shared a Facebook post Tuesday that Burke’s instructors attempted to revive him immediately, but that he ultimately encountered severe and irreversible brain damage.

“His instructors immediately sprang into action and began life saving measures,” Kevin Burke wrote in his post. “He was rushed to the hospital where he received the finest of care. After days of the best care and treatment, Darla and I were informed that he suffered severe and irreversible brain damage. Today we had to perform the horrific task that no parent should be required to do. Darla and I agreed to remove Nathan from life support so that he may join the Lord in peace.”

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

As an organ donor, Burke may help up to 150 other people live, his father wrote.

“Nathan lived a selfless and God loving life. His never quit attitude made him the person we have known and loved,” Kevin Burke wrote. “He never quit making the most of his life, helping, coaching and mentoring others to be their best. Nor did his infectious smile and positive life outlook ever quit.”