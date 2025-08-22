Naval Air Station Pensacola recently announced that it will prohibit all service members from patronizing a local bar over safety concerns.

Base Commander Captain Chandra Newman banned all military personnel from visiting Wild Greg’s Saloon, as well as Pharaoh 2 convenience store, after a vote during a July 23 Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board, a spokesperson for NAS Pensacola told Military Times in an emailed statement.

“The Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board (AFDCB) has received numerous reports concerning the safety, morale and well being of service members,” the spokesperson said.

Newman also sent a warning to Mojo’s Famous Philly, Wings & More, a local wings spot that has a vape store attached, also over safety concerns.

Wild Greg’s Saloon, which has been around since 2014 and admits people 18 and older, is allegedly a hot spot for underage sailors looking to drink, according to local news reports.

In an email Newman sent to Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves, which was obtained by local news outlets, Newman described Wild Greg’s as contributing to “unsafe and crime-conducive conditions.”

Newman said Wild Greg’s enables underage drinking, drug use and sex acts, which allegedly take place in the bathrooms, according to the memo.

Newman also claimed the Pharaoh 2 convenience store sold adult products to underage service members and that Mojo’s sold nitrous oxide, colloquially known as whippets, to military personnel.

Mojo’s and Pharaoh 2 declined to comment to Military Times about the accusations.

But the owner of Mojo’s, speaking to local media, argued that if a customer is clearly a member of the military, they don’t sell them whippets. If the service member is in civilian clothing, however, they can’t tell the difference.

Pharaoh 2’s owner told local media that the store never sold to anyone under 21 and that they always check IDs before selling alcohol to customers.

Wild Greg’s Saloon could not be reached for comment.

