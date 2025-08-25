The U.S. Navy confirmed the 34th chief of naval operations during an assumption of office ceremony Monday, according to a Navy release.

Adm. Daryl Caudle, who previously led U.S. Fleet Forces Command for nearly four years, replaced acting CNO Adm. James Kilby at an event at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. Kilby took over for Adm. Lisa Franchetti, whom President Trump dismissed in February without a stated reason.

“The Sailor will be front and center in my vision throughout my tenure as CNO — hands down, no exception,” Caudle said during the ceremony, according to the release. “To ensure that they are ready to fight and win decisively–today, tomorrow and well into the future — we will view everything we do we through an operational lens focused on three priorities: the foundry, the fleet and the way we fight.”

Navy Secretary John Phelan delivered a keynote address emphasizing the importance of strengthening the service’s shipbuilding infrastructure.

Caudle, now a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will serve as an advisor to Trump, the National Security Council, the Homeland Security Council and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee in July, Caudle said the United States was in the midst of a critical era, “defined by global competition, technological saturation and unpredictable threats.”

He vowed to try and reduce bloated budgets for Navy projects and focus on government accountability for defense programs experiencing problems with late deliveries.

Caudle — who was nominated by Trump on June 17 — told lawmakers that success in his role as CNO would mean increasing the Navy ship count, delivering programs and projects on time, reducing gaps at sea, meeting munition floor requirements and improving training for sailors.

Caudle has been a vocal critic of manning shortages and delayed ship availability in the past.

Prior to his appointment to command U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Caudle held leadership positions with Submarine Forces, Submarine Force Atlantic, Task Force 114, 88 and 46 and Allied Submarine Command.

“As I step into the role as your 34th Chief of Naval Operations,” Caudle said in a video that was posted to X, “I do so with great pride, immense gratitude and an absolute focus on the mission ahead.”

