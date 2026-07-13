The U.S. military will begin enforcing a maritime blockade on Iran on Tuesday, the U.S. Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center said on Monday.

The blockade, covering all of Iran’s ports, oil terminals and coastal areas, will be enforced for all vessel traffic — regardless of flag — from 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on July 14, the center said in an advisory.

“Any vessel suspected of entering or departing the blockaded area without authorization is subject to interception, diversion, and capture. Non-compliant vessels may be legally compelled with force,” the statement said.

The center said neutral transit through the Strait of Hormuz heading to or from non-Iranian destinations will not be impeded.