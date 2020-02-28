B&T announces new MP5 stock and USW PDW chassis

Brügger and Thomet. A company known for high-end firearms and accessories, has just announced two new additions to their pistol-caliber product lineup.

The first is their USW-P10c — a variant of their pistol PDW chassis that transforms a pistol into a short range personal defense weapon.

This new model features an optics rail, accessory rail and a collapsible stock to aid in weapon/recoil control as well as weapon retention, but it differs from previous models in that it is compatible with the CZ P10 F and P10 C.

Full details below in the official release.

The new telescopic MP5 stock from B&T is significantly lighter than OEM offerings, but just as durable.

But the engineers over at B&T aren’t done yet. They also announced a new stock for the HK MP5.

This new aluminum collapsible stock features four locking positions including the collapsed one. But more importantly, the new telescopic B&T stock is much lighter than other MP5 stocks available. In fact, according to the presser, it’s between 21 and 47% lighter. The new stock is based on the AP9 stock built from B&T which has seen some military adoption, and is generally well regarded by end-users. Knowing B&T, this stock will be rock solid, and not inexpensive. Though quality has its price. Full details below.

As a fan of PDW style pistols of all types (I’m looking at your Mauser C96 and Browning HiPower!) This is awesome news. The combination of the new USW and a stock for my favorite submachine gun is a pistol caliber carbine-lover’s dream. Hopefully more information will be available soon pertaining to both pricing and availability . For more information, visit http://www.bt-ag.ch/site/eng/