President Donald Trump unexpectedly left Turkey on Wednesday aboard an older Air Force One rather than the newly renovated Qatari-donated jet that brought him there, but later boarded the new plane in Britain for the flight to Washington.

The trip to Turkey for the NATO summit, the first international travel for the new plane, took place as hostilities escalated with Iran, a country that borders Turkey.

The unexpected plane switch followed months of scrutiny over the luxury gift intended to serve as a temporary replacement while Boeing struggled to deliver long-delayed next-generation Air Force One planes.

Critics questioned the cost, security and pace of the retrofit.

Trump said on Truth Social that he would use an older baby blue Air Force One plane “for old time’s sake” to fly from Ankara to RAF Mildenhall in Britain while the new plane stopped at the same base so U.S. service members stationed there could tour the aircraft.

Video late on Wednesday showed Trump boarding the new Air Force One gifted by Qatar at the British base as it prepared to fly to the U.S.

The new plane, with red, white, dark blue and gold livery chosen by Trump, is a Boeing 747 gifted to the United States by Qatar last year and refitted by defense contractor L3Harris Technologies.

Trump, asked in Ankara if a threat of assassination prompted his decision to change planes for his departure from Turkey, did not answer directly but acknowledged the potential threat.

“I’m number one on the kill list for Iran,” he told reporters at a news conference as the NATO summit concluded. “I don’t know. I can’t tell you that but I don’t really care.”

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The upgrades to the jet from Qatar were completed so quickly that some experts expressed concern the plane may not be as secure as the existing Air Force One aircraft.

‘So the soldiers can see it’

Trump had said in Turkey the new Air Force One would travel to two or three big military bases in Europe before returning to the United States “so the soldiers can see it because it’s truly magnificent.” But it appeared the plane’s only stop was at the British base.

Trump wrote late on Wednesday on social media that he had landed at RAF Mildenhall “and met up with our new Air Force One.”

Service members at the base “were very excited, picture enclosed. It was on our way back to the States from Turkey, with virtually no deviation of flightpath,” he said.

The Qatari jet’s acceptance had drawn scrutiny. Retrofitting the luxury plane required security upgrades, communications improvements to prevent eavesdropping and missile defense capabilities, experts said.

Democratic lawmakers estimated the conversion cost more than $1 billion and raised concerns about its security.

A second aircraft that can operate as Air Force One is always on standby during presidential trips.

The Air Force’s fast-track effort to ready the jet skipped some planned modifications for the next-generation presidential aircraft in order to deliver an interim version sooner.

Officials have said the plane still meets presidential standards.

Boeing is working to deliver two purpose-built 747-8s under a $3.9 billion fixed-price contract signed in 2018.

That program is now four years behind schedule, with delivery not expected until mid-2028, meaning a new, U.S.-built plane may not be ready before Trump’s term ends in January 2029.

Costs on the Boeing program have grown to more than $5 billion, with the company booking billions of dollars in charges tied to the project.