Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, conducts platoon live-fire gunnery qualification Feb. 14, 2019, at the Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho. (Army)
F/A-18E Super Hornets based at Naval Air Station Lemoore fly in formation during a photo exercise over California on March 12, 2019. (Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon Renfroe/Navy)
Airmen from the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, wash a C-130H Hercules on Mar on 14, 2019. The aircraft known as the "Jolly Roger" returned last week from flying over 500 hours in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (Tech. Sgt. Joe Harwood/Air National Guard)
Marines simulate a beach raid on March 12, 2019, in Apra Harbor, Guam. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez/Navy)
Members of the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron, Gowen Field, Idaho, participate in avalanche training at Tamarack Mountain Resort, March 9, 2019. (Airman 1st Class Taylor Walker/National Guard)
A CV-22 Osprey, assigned to the 20th Special Operations Squadron, hoists up a simulated survivor during combat search and rescue training at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., March 7, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Luke Kitterman/Air Force)
Marines conduct a vehicle mounted machine gun range on March 13, 2019, at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. (Lance Cpl. Kallahan Morris/Marine Corps)
Cpl. Rogelio Argueta gives commands Feb. 6, 2019, during a practice missile reload and unload drills on a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system trainer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (Capt. Adan Cazarez/Army)
An F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet takes off MArch 12, 2019, to participate in Red Flag 19-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie/Air Force)
A mark 46 shallow water exercise torpedo is fired from the weather deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) while operating in the Philippine Sea on March 12, 2019, during a live-fire exercise. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Harris/Navy)
