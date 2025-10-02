Adm. James Kilby is now officially an “Old Salt” in the eyes of the Navy.

The 62-year-old vice chief of naval operations collected the distinguished honor on Tuesday, commemorating his tenure in the military, according to a Navy release.

The “Old Salt” award, which recognizes an active-duty U.S. Navy officer with the earliest date of qualification as a surface warfare officer, was presented to Kilby by the Surface Navy Association.

Kilby previously served as the acting chief of naval operations from Feb. 21 to Aug. 25, 2025, after President Donald Trump removed CNO Adm. Lisa Franchetti from her post.

Adm. Daryl Caudle assumed responsibilities as the 34th chief of naval operations after Kilby briefly filled the role.

Kilby is the 22nd individual to receive the honor, following in the footsteps of Adm. Chris Grady, who previously took home the award.

Kilby was officially made an “Old Salt” during Adm. Grady’s farewell tribute and retirement ceremony as the 12th vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The Old Salt distinction, which began in 1988, is awarded in conjunction with a bronze statue depicting a naval officer on a ship’s pitching deck.

The statue is comprised of metal salvaged from several historic U.S. naval ships, notably the USS Maine, a battleship that sank in the Havana Harbor in 1898, becoming the catalyst for the Spanish-American War.

Those who receive the award see their name emblazoned on a brass plate attached to the bottom of the statue. The statue itself remains with the recipient for the duration of their active duty.

The recipient can also elect to have the statue exhibited by their command.

The Surface Warfare director of the U.S. Navy elects the officer deemed worthy of the award.

Previous recipients include former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Michael Mullen and former Commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Adm. John Harvey.

Kilby has served as commander of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, as well as Carrier Strike Group 1; director of Warfare Integration, N9I; deputy chief of naval operations for Warfighting Requirements and Capabilities, N9; deputy commander for U.S. Fleet Forces Command; and commander of Task Force EIGHT ZERO, according to his service biography.

He became the vice chief of naval operations on Jan. 5, 2024.

