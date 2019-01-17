R. Lee Ermey, a legendary Marine and actor best known for his role as drill instructor Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in the 1987 movie, “Full Metal Jacket,” will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

The website for Arlington National Cemetery has the funeral scheduled for Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.

Ermey will be buried with military honors, which include a casket team, firing party, bugler and the folding of and presentation of the American flag.

“Military funeral honors provided at Arlington National Cemetery differ from those provided in other national cemeteries. There are three types of burial honors rendered at Arlington – dependent honors, military funeral honors and military funeral honors with funeral escort,” Barbara M. Lewandrowski, a spokeswoman with Arlington National Cemetery, told Marine Corps Times.

Ermey passed away in April at the age of 74 due to complications with pneumonia.

A stretch of road in Palmdale, California, near where Ermey has lived for the past 20 years is expected to be named R. Lee Ermey Ave. after the famous actor.

A renaming event and “sign raising” ceremony was held on the Corps’ birthday on Nov. 10, the Antelope Valley Press reported.

A GoFundMe account helped raise money to change the names of the road signs and creators of that account are still seeking donations for Lancaster and Los Angeles County sections of the road.

Ermey left the Corps in 1972 as a staff sergeant and received an honorary promotion in 2002 from then-Commandant Gen. James Jones.