The U.S. Air Force squadron tasked with overseeing the force’s fleet of global vehicles is now using Salesforce’s Missionforce National Security platform to manage their assets.

The 441st Vehicle Support Chain Operations Squadron, located at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, will use the IL5-authorized platform to manage its $13.5 billion fleet of over 84,000 vehicles across nearly 400 locations, according to a Wednesday Salesforce release.

“By consolidating onto a single, interoperable platform with Missionforce National Security, the Air Force has turned fragmented logistics operations into a strategic advantage,” Kendall Collins, CEO of Missionforce and government cloud at Salesforce, said in the release.

“This is delivering improved visibility for commanders, reduced service downtime, and helping ensure vehicles are ready to roll when the call comes,” he continued.

The Salesforce’s Missionforce National Security is a IL5-authorized platform, which means it is certified by the Department of Defense to store and process Controlled Unclassified Information and other data.

Since VSCOS’ retired their previous fleet management system, the squadron, made up of 85 people, needed a scalable platform able to oversee the fleet and support the over 7,300 personnel, per the statement.

Through the Missionforce platform, the squadron deployed a variety of approved “purpose-built, mission-ready” applications on Salesforce Government Cloud Plus Defense to manage the vehicle fleet with the goal of making the process more streamlined.

The workflows include Agentforce Public Sector, Salesforce Shield, CRM Analytics and more, the announcement says. The platform is equipped to assist VSCOS to improve outputs, such as global visibility, asset logistics, mission planning and budgeting.

The switch to Salesforce has also prepped the squadron to integrate artificial intelligence in the future, the release reads. VSCOS is already weighing the use of AI to automate manual data entry into record systems, confirm vehicle identification numbers and examine vehicle sensor data to asset maintenance needs.

“We made a strategic bet on the future of national security by aligning the right people, processes, and technology to scale with the DoW and the Intelligence Community,” Bill Pessin, senior vice president of national security at Salesforce, said in the release.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.